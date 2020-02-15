Share:

Three crushed to death by trailer in RY Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Staff Reporter): Mother and daughter among three people were killed when a trailer crushed them to death on Friday. Trailer driver managed to escape from the scene.

According to details, on Friday evening, Rafiq Lashari was riding on a rented bicycle along with Kausar Bibi, a resident of Abadpur, about 50 km from Rahim Yar Khan and her 4-year-old daughter Muskan. On Benazir Shaheed Bridge, the motorcycle accidentally collided with another motorcycle due to over speeding and skidded on the road. A trailer coming from opposite direction crushed Kausar Bibi, 4-year-old Muskan and motorcyclist Rafiq Lashari to death. All of three died on the spot due to critical injuries The driver left the trailer on the spot and escaped from the scene. Police said bodies of those who were killed were handed over to heirs for burial after completing necessary formalities.

Four alleged dacoits killed in Vehari

VEHARI (Agencies): The police on Friday claimed to have killed four alleged dacoits in Punjab’s district of Vehari.

As per rescue sources, the alleged police encounter, that took place near Chak-519 AB, resulted in killing of four alleged dacoits. The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for medico-legal formalities. The alleged dacoits were aged between 20 to 25. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

On January 07 this year, two policemen and an alleged mugger were killed after police intercepted the criminals in Rawalpindi.

According to police, the law enforcing authority personnel had intercepted muggers near Saddar Metro Station in the city and during an exchange of fire, two policemen suffered bullet wounds. They had later succumbed to the injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

They are identified as head constable Ali and Constable Saeed Ahmed.

The alleged criminal, who was shot dead during the police action was identified as Aftab, hailing from Kasur area of the Punjab province.

Cylinders blast at refilling station

Sialkot (Staff reporter): Three cylinders blasted at a cylinder refilling shop but no human loss was reported on Friday.

A shopkeeper, opposite Cheema Complex, was refilling gas in cylinders in Toyota Hiace when fire broke out and three cylinders exploded. A team of Rescue 1122 reached in time and controlled fire. Other 15 cylinders worth RS.2 million was saved. No human loss was reported in the incident.