Share:

Rawalpindi-The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 12 notices to food outlets over unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last three days. According to RCB spokesman, total 18 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 25 food samples which were sent to lab for quality test, besides imposing fine on them.

Food inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets.

including Saddar, Chor Chowk, Dhoke Gujran, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.