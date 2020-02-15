Share:

DHAKA - Bangladesh are likely to be without the services of both Soumya Sarkar and Al-Amin Hossain for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe later this month. While the absence of Sarkar, who will also miss the first ODI of the three-match series that follows the Test, on account of his marriage, is confirmed, Al-Amin’s availability is still under a cloud as he is recovering from a sore back. “Soumya will get married, so we won’t get him during the lone Test against Zimbabwe and opening ODI of the three-match series,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin told a news agency. Mushfiqur Rahim did not travel for Bangladesh’s series in PakistanMushfiqur Rahim did not travel for Bangladesh’s series in Pakistan. The duo’s absence further depletes a Bangladesh side already without Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh also missed Mushfiqur Rahim during the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan. Bangladesh host Zimbabwe for one Test that runs between 22 and 26 February, followed by three ODIs and two T20Is.