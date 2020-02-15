Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle non-custom paid items, including over 20 tonnes of betel nuts and around 8.5 tonnes of “Khaskhaash”, at a checkpost at Theeri bypass, Khairpur.

The items were being transported via a truck.

“The action was taken by Sindh Rangers on the basis of intelligence received, in its endeavour to assist Customs authorities in preventing smuggling,” said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers on Friday.

The seized items include 20,140 kilogrammes of betel nuts and 8,500 kilogrammes of “Khashkhaash”.

Rangers arrested driver of the truck, and later handed him over to Customs officials for further legal action.