ISLAMABAD-Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has said that it is the government that can ban sale of soft, fizzy and sugary drinks within the boundaries of any educational Institution or religious seminary in the federal capital, for a period longer than two months.

On Thursday, he, being District Magistrate Islamabad, banned the sale of soft drinks in educational institutes by invoking Section 144 for a period of two months only. According to a notification issued by his office, no person shall sell soft, fizzy and sugary drinks within the boundaries of any educational Institute whether it is public, private or Madrassa in the territory of the federal capital. “In exercise of powers conferred on me under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 1898, do hereby order that no person shall sell fizzy, soft and sugary drinks within the boundaries of any educational institute whether it is public, private or madrassa in the territory of federal capital,” read the notification. Soon after the decision was made public, the Twitter users welcomed the decision but few were surprised as to why the ban was for a period of two months.

Mehmood ul Hassan wrote: “Sir, excellent decision indeed. Just want [s] to know why for a limited period of just two months.” The Deputy Commissioner replied: “I can order for ban for 2 months only. Govt can issue orders for a longer period.” In another tweet, he said: “Ban imposed for fizzy and sugary drinks in Islamabad. 20,000 voted for the poll and 90 percent wanted the ban. Health experts and private schools support the ban. Social media can be a good tool for policy evaluation.”

These items are injurious to the health of children. Therefore, action is required to be taken against the sale of these drinks within the premises of education institutes, read the notification. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) reports, such drinks are harmful for children.