Khanewal-Secretary Special Education Punjab Syed Javaid Iqbal Bukhari visited Khanewal to monitor speed of work of the district government on various Punjab government schemes.

The special secretary reviewed progress on different schemes including Clean and Green Punjab, campaigns against encroachments, polio, dengue and Coronavirus, besides some development projects.

The special secretary education presided over a meeting in deputy commissioner office. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi was also with him. All the district heads of the provincial departments were present there.

In his address, secretary special education said that prices of vegetables and fruits should be monitored from the fields before coming to markets. He said ‘Boli’ prices should be according to field prices .He asked to strictly monitor prices of edible items in the market. He asked government employees to ensure their attendance and asked officers to display timings for public meeting hours on prominent places. He underlined the need for special focus on neglected places during Clean and Green Punjab campaign.

Secretary special education along with Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi visited special education school in Khanewal. He said Punjab government was taking practical steps to make special people useful members of the society. Secretary inspected building of the school for special children, he ordered to change the old furniture of the school. He also ordered to forward case for transport facility for the school of the special children to Lahore so that transport problem for special children should be solved as soon as possible.

During his visit, secretary special education appreciated efforts and work of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi