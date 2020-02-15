Share:

HYDERABAD - The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has taken serious notice of the harassment complaint made by a girl student of the Institute of Art and Design against driver of a private bus Akhtar Pathan.

The university spokesman informed here on Friday that the university’s transport officer Rahmatullah Shar had lodged an FIR at the Jamshoro police station.

Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Skhaikh also met with the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat in this connection and assured him of their all possible support in order to resolve the matter and provision of protection to all girl students of the varsity.

Sindh University professor completes post-doctoral studies in China

Associate Professor Department of Zoology University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Riffat Sultana has successfully completed post-doctoral studies at Tea Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Hangzhou China.

According to university spokesman, Dr Riffat Sultana has successfully completed her research on the project, entitled Molecular Basis of Plant-insect Interactions.

In the project, her research areas included field investigation on insect resistance to tea varieties and screening of chemical elicitors and their inducing mechanisms.

Sindh University VC meets newly appointed SBBU VC

The newly-appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad Professor Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani called on Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at his office on Thursday.

According to university spokesman, the two counterparts shared a wide range of views on the issues of mutual academic and research interest. Dr Burfat extended felicitations to Dr Jalbani on his rightful career elevation, anticipating that SBB University would greatly benefit from Dr Jalbani’s expertise, scholarship, experience and insight.

Dr Jalbani, while eulogizing success stories of the University of Sindh under the leadership of its Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, said he would replicate his reform initiatives at SBBU.

Later, Dr Burfat took the guest around university’s prominent points.