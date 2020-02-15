Share:

LAHORE - Prince Thumbu Muzi Dlamini, son-in-law of Nelson Mandela, has said that honorary Consulate of Swaziland would be appointed in Islamabad soon. Speaking at a ceremony at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday, he said that there was need to enhance trade volume between Pakistan and whole South Africa. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Executive Committee members Haji Asif Saher, Zeeshan Sohail Malik, Yasir Khursheed, Fiaz Haider, Aqib Asif and former EC member Dr Shahid Raza, Prince Magudvulela, Senator in Swaziland Parliament also spoke on the occasion. Prince Thumbu Muzi Dlamini said that Pakistani companies could avail huge opportunities available in Swaziland.

He stressed the need of starting direct flights between the two countries to facilitate the business community.

Magudvulela said that there was a need to upscale trade between Pakistan and Swaziland. He said that both countries have their own strengths. Swaziland has a majority of Muslim community and there was need of frequent exchange of cultural delegations, he said.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the LCCI has always taken keen interest in developing close liaison with important personalities to improve the ties with other countries.

“Swaziland is a small, landlocked country in Southern Africa. Pakistan has a wide range of exports items and we can easily cater the needs of Swaziland’s market. We can achieve quick results if there is regular interaction among the representatives of private sectors”, he said. He said that Swaziland could import textile items, leather goods, food products (especially rice & meat), sports goods and light engineering equipment from Pakistan. He said that LCCI businessmen delegation visited Mauritius, South Africa and Swaziland in May 2017. Prime Minister and cabinet members of Swaziland honoured the delegation, he recalled. He also informed that LCCI was planning to take a delegation to major countries of Africa in coming months. “LCCI is focusing on Africa to explore new markets for Pakistani exports”, he said.