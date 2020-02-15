Share:

LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the NME Awards 2020 to accept the best solo act prize. The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ hitmaker stepped out on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday night (12.02.20) to collect the middle finger trophy after beating fellow nominees Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Beck and Lizzo in a hotly-contested category. Accepting the award from ‘Show Me Love’ singer Robyn, Taylor said: ‘’I am honoured and I am very excited about this. ‘’I want to say hello and thank you to all of the artists that are here tonight, I am such a fan of all of you. I am inspired by all of you. ‘’I want to say thank you so much to anyone who writes about music, who blogs about music, who tweets about music, who cares about music. ‘’But most of all, I want to say thank you to the fans because they are the only reason that I get to do this.’’ Also at the event, Billie Eilish continued her mammoth year with another award for Best Song in the World for ‘Bad Guy’, whilst Lana Del Rey’s album ‘Norman F***ing Rockwell’ was named Best Album in the World.