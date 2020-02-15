Share:

LAHORE - British High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner called on Chief Secretary Punjab Maj. (R) Azam Suleman at Civil Secretariat today. Matters regarding mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

In the meeting Political consular Miss. Lona Thomas assisted Dr. Turner. Chief Secretary Punjab informed the High Commissioner about the ongoing development projects in Punjab.

Especially projects related to health, education, environment and economics initiatives were discussed during the meeting. Not a single case of polio registered in the province so far, said Chief Secretary. Maj. (R) Azam Suleman informed the High Commissioner that there is no security issues in Pakistan and that is why tourism has substantially been increased. The environment is the top priority of the Punjab government therefore work is being carried out on the projects like Clean and Green Punjab.

British High Commissioner offered the services of their experts for the development projects, especially in the transport sector. Dr. Turner said that he is highly impressed by the beauty of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and other recreational spots. Later souvenirs were exchanged between British High Commissioner and Chief Secretary.

Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that the provincial government has decided to develop various pieces of land in cities and town of the province as grounds to provide healthy recreational activities to the youth. While chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Friday, he said that the grounds would be developed under the Green Sports Project.

The Chief Secretary was told that various pieces of government land had been identified in 100 tehsils in the first phase. These pieces of land, comprising one to two acres, were situated near the cities and towns, and water channels. An amount of Rs 127.15 million would be required to develop 100 grounds, situated in different tehsils of the province, the meeting was told.

The CS directed the authorities concerned that fences should be erected around the grounds to stop their commercial use.

The meeting decided that tehsil-level committees should be set up under the chair of assistant commissioners concerned and representative of the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA), sports and other line departments, as well as elected representatives, would be included in the committees. The Chief Secretary said that the first model ground would be established at Kot Radha Kishan so that it could be replicated in other tehsils.

The meeting decided that these pieces of land would remain in control of the departments which had their legal rights. Secretaries of Finance, Sports, Agriculture and Auqaf departments and other high officials also attended the meeting.