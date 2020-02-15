Share:

United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday (tomorrow) to attend International Conference on Afghan refugees.

During his four day stay, the UN Secretary General will call on the President and the Prime Minister. He will also hold meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. During these meetings, Pakistan's perspective on all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be shared with the UN Secretary General.

The Secretary-General’s other engagements include interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping.

The Secretary-General will pay a visit to Lahore. He will also travel to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.