Rawalpindi-A 20-year-old youth was injured during firing in the air in Tench Bhatta on Friday as people celebrated Basant despite a ban, sources informed.

Wajih-ul-Hassan, a resident of Faisal Colony, Tench Bhatta was sitting in his courtyard when a stray bullet fired by some kite flyers pierced into his head, sources said. The injured youth was rushed to Emergency Department of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment, sources said. Doctors in the hospital are trying their level best to save the life of the injured youth, sources added.

SP Potohar Town Syed Ali, while talking to The Nation, said the youth was injured after being hit by a propellant. He said police are trying to arrest the men who fired bullets during kite flying.

Meanwhile, people defied the ban on kite flying and firing in the air. Young kite runners could be seen running after kites even on busy roads with sticks and batons in their hands. Electricity transformers went out of order in many areas due to string causing tripping, sources said.

In order to stop people from celebrating Basant, the police have intensified its crackdown in different parts of city by rounding up 44 kite sellers/flyers and seizing thousands of kites, twines and weapons, informed a police spokesman. Separate cases were registered against the kite flyers/sellers, he said.