

ISLAMABAD – Major General (R) M Akram Sahi, President Pakistan Athletics Federation, and a contender for POA President claimed that he will not withdraw from the Pakistan Olympic Association election, he said during a press conference held at PSB Media Centre on Saturday.

He claimed that he got the support of Pakistan Army votes while more than 50 percent overall majority and will surprise all his opponents in the upcoming POA elections to be held on February 4.

Sahi, national record holder of long jump and was a former national athletics champion from 1975 to 1979, said: “I am a man of principals and if I fail to deliver or backed out from my pre-election promises, I will quit and never return to head any sports organization of the country in future. When this scribe asked Sahi about the names of other contestant’s of his panel, he replied that he has not yet finalized his panel as yet but will soon announce the final list after meeting with all the federations. While replying to another question regarding any chance of his patch up or withdrawal at the last moment, he completely ruled and said, there is no way he will back off but contest at any cost as he has got the required numbers backing.

When this correspondent asked Sahi what voting procedure will he prefer for the elections, secret ballot or show of hands, Sahi replied, the POA constitution is silent on this subject but he will prefer show of hands instead of secret ballot.

Throwing light on some of his achievements, Sahi said: PSB only allocates a grant of Rs .5 million annually to Athletics Federation, and when he took-over last year in March, organized national Athletics championship in Lahore and spent Rs 2 million for holding that event and arranged all the expenses from his own resources.

He spent Rs 1 million on Junior Athletics championship and for the first time in the history Pakistan Athletics Federation distributed track suits, joggers, and paid cash to the coaches, trainers and boy and girls athletes, he claimed.

“We have arranged a camp for the entire year in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board for the junior athletes in different cities and PSB has offered us to hold similar kinds of camp throughout the year.

He said that he sent four boys and a girl athlete to Japan and borne all of their expenses from his own pocket and has different plans for the promotion of athletics in the country.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Olympics Association President, Brig (R) Arif Siddiqui, while specking at the occasion said: He knows Akram Sahi since long and he is a man of principles and that is the main reason, IOA has unanimously decided to support him in the coming Pakistan Olympics Association elections.

The country is blessed with natural talent and the only thing which we lack is providing them with best available facilities and proper guidance, he said and added he is sure that Pakistan will soon be recognized in different sporting fields.