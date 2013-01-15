



KARACHI - Deputy Commissioner District Central Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman on Monday reviewed security and other arrangements for various programs which will be organised in connection with the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. Dr Saif chaired a meeting of the officials of Rangers, Police, Karachi Electric Supply Company, Water Board and other concerned departments of the District Central, here, said a statement.The Deputy Commissioner Central directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure availability of all necessary facilities to the participants of Milad, Mahafil-e-naat and various other events during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. He said smooth electricity supply, cleanliness and effective security arrangements be made on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him). The organisers of different programs of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), were also present on the occasion.KWSB staff put on alert during Rabiul Awwal: The staff of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has been put on alert during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.The instructions to this effect were issued here on Monday by the Managing Director of the KWSB, Misbahuddin Farid. He said that the staff that performs emergency duty be asked to remain bound to perform duties on the occasion.Misbah directed that provision of water and sewerage facilities be made available on emergency basis to all the mosques and around the routes of the processions.He warned that no dereliction would be tolerated in this regard and in case of any complaints the concerned chief engineer would be held responsible. The open manholes in the way of the routes of the processions, be covered and any seepage of water be checked.Sindh govt to solve problems of cultivators: Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah on Monday directed the provincial secretary for irrigation to meet the agriculturists and cultivators and send him report about their demands and possible solutions. The chief minister taking notice of news reports regarding charter of demands forwarded by Sindh Chamber of Agriculture said all of the genuine complaints of growers would be duly addressed.He said issues that are serious in nature and needed urgent intervention should be redressed.