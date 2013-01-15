

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly submitted adjournment motion for not implementing Public Service Commission Act, according to which various departments would be bound to obtain NOC from PSC office before filling any vacancy.

Submitting the adjournment motion parliamentary leader of Pakistan People’s Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Abdul Akbar Khan said that Public Service Commission has been given the authority to fill any vacancy from grade 11 to grade 12, however he said that due to slow process of Public Service Commission most of the departments are facing shortage of staff. He said that in all over the country grade 16 and above officers are being appointed by Public Service Commission while below 16 grade vacancies are being filled through departmental process. He said that KP provincial Assembly has approved an act authorizing a department to fill any vacancy on contract basis after receiving NOC.

He added that public service commission also adopted delay tactics in the issuance of NOC due to which the legislation made in the Assembly have lost importance while so the PSC have not implemented this act.

Provincial minister for law and parliamentary affairs Arshad Abdullah told the house that this matter would be resolved in standing committee meeting. Later speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Kiramatullah Chagharmatti submitted the adjournment motion to concern standing committee.