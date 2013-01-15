

LAHORE - The Baghanpura police on Monday arrested four persons including two doctors involved in illegal kidney transplantation and also their sale.

The police have registered a case against Dr Sanaul Allah, Dr Imran and their accomplices Amant and Zulfqar besides sending them behind the bars.

As per police, the accused tempted the needy people to donate kidney against thousands of rupees and sold the same to private hospitals on heavy prices. Further investigations were underway.

BODY FOUND: The body of a 40-year-old unidentified man was found from the Data Darbar police limits on Monday.

Duty officer at the police station told that they were informed about the presence of the body through a telephonic call. He said they reached the spot and took the body into their custody. He said apparently he seemed to be a beggar and died of cold weather.

DRUG PEDDLER HELD: Barki police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of heroine worth millions of rupees.

According to the police, the arrested woman identified as Hameeda Bibi was a resident of Mehar Town in the same area. He said the accused woman was selling drugs for the last couple of months and some locals informed the police about it. He said by conducting the successful raid, they arrested her and registered a case against her.

FIRE: Valuables worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes in three fire incidents occurred in various parts of the City. According to rescue-1122 officials, fire broke out in a shoe factory in Kasurpura, Shafiqabad, due to short circuit. Shoe making material and other valuables worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes. Firefighters and other rescue teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

In Mughalpura area, goods worth thousands of rupees were gutted when fire broke out in the shop of one Yasin. The cause of fire was reported short circuit. Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished fire.

In another incident, valuables worth thousands of rupees were gutted when fire broke out in a house in the Township police area. The rescuers rushed to the occurrence place and started the fire extinguishing operation controlling fire within half an hour.