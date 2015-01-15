LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced financial assistance for the heirs of those who were killed and also to those who were injured after roof collapse at a marriage hall in Shadbagh area.

Rs0.5 million will be given to the family of each deceased person while Rs0.1m will be paid to each injured person.

The chief minister has also constituted a committee headed by Lahore Division Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sunbal to probe the case. The committee will present its report within 48 hours.

Members of the committee will include MNA Pervaiz Malik, MPA Ghazali Butt, Ch Shahbaz Ahmed, DCO Lahore, DG 1122 and EDO Works.

Marriage hall owner booked: Police have registered a criminal case against the owner of a wedding hall where six persons including a bride died and 20 others wounded when its under-construction wall collapsed.

More than 120 people were attending a wedding party in the hall located near Tokay Wala Chowk in the Shadbagh police precincts when its wall collapsed late on Tuesday night.

Six persons including the bride, identified as Shumaila Bibi, died on the spot while 20 others were admitted to the Mayo hospital. The bridegroom is also among the injured. Condition of three among the wounded was said to be serious till Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Shumaila, 20; Khalid, 52; Amir, 8; Nauman, 10; Arif, 40; and Bilal 20. They were buried in a local graveyard amid tears and screaming.