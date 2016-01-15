ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Jakarta, in which a number of precious lives have been lost and several were injured. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and pray for an early recovery of the injured,” a Foreign Office statement issued here said. “We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and stand in solidarity with the govt and brotherly people of Indonesia in their hour of grief and struggle against terrorism,” the statement added.–APP