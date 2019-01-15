Share:

Additional IG Patrolling Ahmed Ishaq Jehangir has said that road safety is top priority of the traffic police. He said this during his visit the Punjab Highway Patrol Headquarters Gulberg office here on Monday. He reviewed performance of all branches and issued instructions for further improvement. In-charge Control Room Sub-Inspector Abdul Munaf briefed the visiting official about working of the monitoring system. The Additional IG Patrolling ordered for adding more details in the beat area map. He asked for preparing a mobile phone application containing patrolling posts details so that commuters could use it while travelling. SP Headquarters Mahmood-ul-Hassan Qureshi, DSP Operations Zulfiqar Sandrana and PSO Zulfiqar Ali were also present.