ISLAMABAD - Educationists on Monday underscored the need for protecting the youth from falling victim to drug addiction by providing them with healthy activities and urged media and university authorities to play their due role in creating awareness about impact of drugs on young lives. “

It is very important for all stakeholders to play a vital role in protecting the youth from drugs and for providing the best possible resources to the youth to improve their living standards”, Rector, International Islamic University Dr Masoom Yasinzai said while speaking to Radio Pakistan’s current affairs programme.

He further said that university authorities should step forward and enlighten the young generation about the ill-effects of this curse, adding, there should be strict monitoring on hostels of the universities. “However in my opinion, the data presented about youth involved in using drugs should be revisited”, he suggested. The growing trend of drug abuse in educational institutions has posed a serious threat to the lives of students, he said.

Dr Masoom Yasinzai said the youth has become the target of major drug peddlers and government should set up a positive epitome by punishing these peddlers with severe punishment so that our present as well as future generations have a bright future.

He advised that the students must be engaged in extra-curricular activities in order to divert the attention of students from drug use.

We can do this by identifying the root cause, bringing in relevant rules and policies, adopting preventive measures through placing physical barriers and improving the integration within the student community at all levels, he added.

The Rector highlighted that the institutions will have to revisit their learning environment and see if it was not too stressful for students when on campus as at times intensive academic regime may generate an immense amount of stress and anxiety for certain students. The larger the institution is, the more comprehensive the preventive measures will have to be taken particularly where institutions have on campus residences/hostels, he mentioned.

He said it is our social responsibility to curb this evil to make Pakistan a progressive and developed state free of drug addicts. DG, Federal Directorate of Education Dr Ali Ahmed Kharal added, the facts and data about drug users in educational institutions being presented in sections of the media is exaggerated.

The culprits involved in selling drugs to students should be given exemplary punishments, he demanded. He further said there should be proper and effective implementation of legislation against drug abuse. The government should also take measures to construct grounds so the youth can involve themselves in extra-circular activities, he recommended.