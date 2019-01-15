Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development in a joint operation with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Monday retrieved over 102 kanals of land of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Valley Zone-V, encroached since 1999.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari along with Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat supervised the action to get the land vacated from illegal occupation of the area. Talking to media persons, Zulfi Bukhari said, “The writ of the state will be established at all costs and those involved in grabbing land belonging to Pakistani expatriates will be taken to task as per law.”

“We will not tolerate such an illegal activity and in this regard measures are being taken to avoid reoccupation of the state’s land by the mafia,” Zulfikar Bukhari added.

The SAPM said a boundary wall would be constructed around the entire valley while police pickets have also been established. Similarly, a constant monitoring of the area would also be ensured by the concerned ministry so that the land grabbers could not dare to occupy the land again. In case, any illegal activity is observed, a prompt action would be taken, he added.

According to spokesperson of the ministry, the valley spreading over 5,000 kanals was approved in 1999 and 90 per cent of allotments have been done by the ministry previously.

The retrieved land would also be allotted to the overseas Pakistanis on merit, the spokesperson added.

Talking to APP, the SAPM Zulfi Bukhari said as the Pakistani expatriates were constantly raising the issue pertaining to their grabbed properties here and the complaints statistics had also showed that this was the major issue being faced by the Pakistani expatriates in the country. In this regard, he said the ministry had planned to establish the first-ever fast track court in the Federal capital to retrieve the expatriates’ properties from land grabbers. The court was aimed at providing instant relief to litigants as the number of such cases is increasing gradually.

“Accordingly, a summary has been submitted to the Ministry of Law and Justice to materialize the initiative during the current year, he said. He said special court would be designed on a pattern to ensure disposal of cases within a period of one month after admittance of petitions, adding, the court would be established after necessary legislation having full constitutional cover.

He said both the ministries would hold a meeting next week to discuss technical and legal issues being faced by the overseas Pakistanis in prevailing judicial system and setting up of the fast-track court. Establishment of the fast-track court would be taken as a pilot project after which the similar courts would be set up in other cities, he said.