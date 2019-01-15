Share:

Investigation Police Sadar Division have arrested 14 persons involved in cases of abduction, dacoity and other crimes and recovered stolen property worth Rs 2.8 million from them. SP Investigation Sadar Rashid Hadyat said this while addressing a press conference at PS Green Town here on Monday. He said that Sabzazar Investigation recovered 11-year-old boy Ahmad Raza from Jhelum, who was abducted some days ago. During interrogation, gangsters confessed to dozens of incidents of dacoity and burglary, committed in different areas of the city. SP distributed commendatory certificates among the raiding teams.