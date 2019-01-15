Share:

TEHRAN - At least 15 people were killed on Monday in a Boeing 707 plane crash near Iran’s northern city of Karaj, the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported.

Among the 15 killed, 14 men and one woman on board, 10 could be identified and five others need further genetic examinations, Hamid Davood Abadi, head of Forensic Medicine Center of Alborz Province, told ISNA.

The cargo plane with 16 on board crashed in a residential area, 45 km west of the capital Tehran, ISNA quoted Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of Emergency Center of Iran, as saying.

The plane had planned to land in Karaj’s Payam Airport but chose to land in the Fath airport for some unknown reason, Naser Charkhsaz, chief of Iran’s Red Crescent Society, told ISNA. After landing in the wrong airport, the plane got out of control and slid out of the runway, hitting an empty residential building and catching fire. The plane, flying from Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, was carrying a cargo of meat to Iran, according to an announcement by the Public Relations of the Iranian Army.

According to the latest reports, the plane belonged to Iran’s army.