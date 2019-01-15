Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has nominated 50 officers of grade-20 of different occupational groups for the National Security and War Course 2019-20 at the National Defence University.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification the course will start in August 2019. The nominated officers have been directed to submit their bio-data/1CP Charts and Annual Medical Examination Reports shortly.

Eight officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) including Tariq Viqar Bakhshi, Joint Secretary, Power Division, Islamabad, Shahryar Taj, Awaiting Posting, Balochistan, Quetta, Manzoor All Shaikh, at the disposal of Sindh government, Karachi, Amna Imam, at the disposal of Punjab government, Mohammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Secretary, P&D department, FATA Seat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gulzar Hussain Shah, Joint secretary, Establishment Division, Islamabad, Flt. Lt. (Retd) lftikhar Ali Sahoo, Commissioner, DG Khan, Ali Bahadur Qazi, Secretary IT, Sindh government have been nominated for this course.

Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officers including Muhammad Azam Director (Admin), FIA/HQ, Islamabad, Sabir Ahmed National Police Bureau, Islamabad, Dr Sohail Habib Tajik RPO, Sheikhupura, Riaz Nazir Gara, at the disposal of Gilgit-Baltistan government, Kashif Alain, D.I.G (Crimes-Br), Balochistan, Muhammad Imtiaz Shah Flt Lt, Director National Police Bureau Islamabad, Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, Commandant B.C and Riffat Muklitar, DIG-M-4-NH&MP have been selected for said course.

Six officers of Secretariat Group, Muhammad Tahir Noor, Joint Secretary, Finance Division, Tariq Mahmood Javaid, at the disposal of the Government of the Punjab, Muhammad Shahid Hussain, Joint Secretary, Kashmir Affairs & G-B Division, Muhammad Farooq, JS, Commissioner for Afghan Refugees and Shahid Ahmad Sandhu, Joint Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Kashif Gulzar, at the disposal of Government of Sindh have also been chosen in this regard.

Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) officers including Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, High Commissioner, High Commission of Pakistan, London, Ali Javed, Ambassador, Embassy of Pakistan, Muscat, Ahsan Raza Shah, Director General, President Secretariat, Islamabad, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador, Embassy of Pakistan, Bishkek, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, Director General (AIT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Aamir Aftab Qureshi, Consul General, Consulate General of Pakistan, Manchester, Rukhsana Afzaal, Director General (ME), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Shehryar Akbar Khan, Consul General, Consulate General of Pakistan, Jeddah will also attend the course.

Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service (PA&AS) officers Muhammad Faheem, Controller of Air Force Accounts (CAAF) and Muhammad Ayaz, Accountant General, AJ&K, Muzaffarabad and Inland Revenue Services (IRS) officers Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Chief, FBR, Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Commissioner, LTU, Islamabad, Muhammad Azam Shaikh, Commissioner (IR) (Appeals), Muhammad lqbal, Director General (IR-Policy), NACTA and Ayesha Khalid, Joint Secretary, EAD have been picked for the course.

Pakistan Custom Service (PCS) officers including Muhammad Ali Raza Hanjra, Chief (R&A), FBR (Hqrs), Muhammad Imran Khan Mohmand, Chief FBR, HQ, Islamabad, Junaid Jalil Khan, Chief (MGT. Customs), FBR (Hqrs), Islamabad and two officers of Information Group Nighat Shah, Deputy Director General, Press Information Department, Islamabad, Sohail Ali Khan, Director General, Internal Publicity Wing, Mb o Information and Broadcasting will be part of the course.

Only one officer of Postal Group Muhammad Yousaf Afridi, Director PCHRL, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar has been selected for course.