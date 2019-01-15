Share:

PR ISLAMABAD - A paper marbling workshop was jointly organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts and Embassy of Republic of Turkey and was conducted by Turkish Ebru Art expert Nihal Tuve here at the National Art Gallery, Islamabad. Nihal’s expertise in this field is the outcome of her attachment with ‘Ebru Art’ since 2011. She has been leading and conducting workshops on the subject for transferring the techniques to newcomers. She highlighted the importance and scope of paper marbling and trained the participants through on spot practical exercises. A large number of art students and young artists participated in the workshop. PNCA is providing art education to the students by organizing lecture, workshops and seminars. Certificates were distributed among the participants.