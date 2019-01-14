Share:

CHONGQING:-A large violin museum has opened to the public in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Covering over 8,000 square meters, the museum is located in the ancient town of Wanling in Rongchang District. It is one of the largest violin museums in the world, said Ye Hao, curator of the museum. The museum displays more than 500 antique violins and parts from across the world, among which some were produced by world-renowned violin makers such as Amati and Stradivarius.