MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has urged Pakistani youth to devote their time and energies for promotion of Kashmir cause and to raise voice for the oppressed and subjugated people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“I urge youth of the country to work for the realization of the right to self determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are being oppressed and brutalized and have been disenfranchised, President Khan said while addressing as chief guest at the inaugural session of the Model United Nations Conference organized by Public Speaking Society of the Institute of Public Administration (IBA) in Karachi last evening, AJK Presidential sources later told this correspondent on Sunday.

The president said the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been made alien in their own homeland. The occupation forces are killing; torturing, maiming the youth of IOK and women are being dishonored. The Indian forces, he added are raping even children and mass blinding the young people by using lethal pellet guns in the occupied territory.

“This all is being done in an environment of absolute impunity,” AJK President said. He regret that all the perpetrators of these heinous crimes have been given immunity from prosecution under draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers ACT (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA). These laws, he said, have been called lawless laws by Amnesty International,” Masood Khan said.

He asked the students, faculty members of the IBA and youth across the country to intensify their political, diplomatic and moral support to their brothers and sisters in Occupied Kashmir who are struggling for their inherent right to self determination.

“Let me also tell you that every citizen of Pakistan believes the justness of Kashmir cause but our endeavors are not critical. I would say every citizen of Pakistan, every individual, and every student; every young man and women should invest their time and energy for intensifying political and diplomatic campaigns for the freedom and liberty of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Masood Khan emphasized.

Sharing his views with the audience on the successes and failures of the United Nations, President Masood said that unresolved Kashmir conflict is one of the biggest failures of the world body. The non- resolutions of the conflicts in Africa and Middle East are perilously drifting the world towards bigger conflict.

The United Nations, he went on to say, also failed to take action needed to stave off the worst effects of climate change that is now affecting every country on every continent.

About the success of United Nations, President said world body still provides hope for the troubled and turbulent world. The UN not only succeeded in preventing outbreak of world war in last seven decades by sending peacekeeping and observer missions to world’s trouble spots to restore peace and calm and allowing many countries to recover from the conflicts.

The world body has contributed to the efforts around the world in disaster management, helping victims of disasters and reducing the effects of man- made and natural disasters and also significantly contributing towards sustainable development and improving literacy and education around the world.

The President urged the IBA and Public Speaking Society to prepare the students for multilateral diplomacy and international relations along with developing requisite skills and abilities to make them able to work for peace, development and human rights both in the country and at international level.