FAISALABAD-The district administration arranged a programme at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium to pay rich tributes to the youngest World Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Kareem on her seventh death anniversary.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar was the chief guest on the occasion. ADCF Aasma Ejaz Cheema, CEO District Education Authority Ali Ahmed Siyan, parents of Arfa Kareem - Col Amjad Kareem Randhawa and Samina Amjad Randhawa, Yasin Kasana, educationists and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar paid rich tributes to the youngest World Microsoft Professional Arfa Kareem and said that she had lighted the name of Pakistan in the world through her biggest achievement in her minor age and the whole Pakistani nation was proud of her. He said that the new generation should follow the thoughts and achievements of Arfa Kareem to get command on most advanced information technology which was imperative to compete with the world. The Deputy Commissioner saluted the parents of Arfa Kareem and said the achievements of their talented daughter would not be forgotten ever. He said that the best way to pay homage to the Word Microsoft Professional Arfa Kareem was to promote knowledge and technology and every child of the nation should go to school to get education because the development and progress was impossible without imparting the new generation with advanced knowledge and education. The parents of Arfa Kareem - Col Amjad Kareem Randhawa and Samina Amjad Randhawa also spoke on the occasion and said that Arfa Kareem possessed extraordinary qualities but she left without achieving her real goal. They said: "Every child of the nation was like Arfa Kareem for us and the mission of Arfa Kareem will be completed through new generation." They thanked for arranging such graceful function to recall the memories of Arfa Kareem. ADCF, CEO Education and others paid rich tribute to the Arfa Kareem in their speeches.

During the seminar candles were also lit in the memory of Arfa Kareem while cash prizes were also distributed to students of All Punjab Arfa Kareem Speech Competition. Students of different institutions presented speeches and tableaux on the life of Arfa Kareem.