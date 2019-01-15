Share:

FAISALABAD: Agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of Baharia maize crop from mid of January and complete it by end of February in order to get bumper crop. Spokesman of Agriculture Department told APP here on Monday that farmers should prefer approved and hybrid varieties of maize for Baharia cultivation so that they can get maximum financial benefits of their crops. Among approved varieties of maize include C-919, C-922, C-707, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri, etc., he added.–