Share:

ISLAMABAD - Candidate fielded by Balochistan Awami Party won another Senate seat in by-election held on Monday. Sources in the ECP said that Manzoor Khan Kakar according to provisional results bagged 38 votes while Ghulam Nabi Marri of BNP- Mengal has secured 23 votes and Muhammad Haneef of PkMAP got only one vote out of 62 polled votes in the house of 65 members of the Balochistan Assembly. The seat had fallen vacant after death of PKMAP Senator Azam Khan Musakhail passed away last month due to a heart attack.