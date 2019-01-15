Share:

Rawalpindi - A book titled ‘Mitha Such’ by renowned poetess, columnist and short story writer Farheen Chaudhry was launched under auspices of literary society Sukhanwar in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Monday. Director Judicial Academy, famous intellectual and writer Hafeez Khan presided over the ceremony while Dr Abdal Bela, Jabbar Mirza and Naseem-e-Sahar were the chief guests. Qayyum Tahir and Murtaza Malik were guests of honour on the occasion. Addressing the participants, Hafeez Khan said that Farheen is an acknowledged short story writer and her book is a good addition to Urdu literature. Appreciating effort of the writer he said, Farheen Chaudhry presented true picture of the society in her book. The ceremony was also addressed by Naveed Malik, Arshad Malik, Shahid Jamil, Safoora Zahid, Attiq Khatak, Naeem Qureshi, Hameed Qaiser, and Prof Kaleem Ehsan Butt.