LOS ANGELES-Bros have announced a comeback concert in London.

Luke and Matt Goss will play London's O2 Academy Brixton on July 5, following the huge interest in the siblings' documentary 'Bros: After The Screaming Stops', which looked at their bitter rivalry which led to their acrimonious split in 1992.

During their appearance on 'Good Morning Britain' on Monday morning (14.01.19) Luke said: ''We're gonna do some shows. July 5 we're gonna play Brixton Academy.

''Tickets will go on sale January 19 and there's gonna be more. We're gonna play some shows this year in the UK and around the world.''

Since playing their 30th anniversary shows in 2017, Luke and Matt have vowed to never break up again because they've realised that the ''incredible journey'' that they've been on with their fans made at the height of their fame, in the late 80s, isn't over yet.

Luke said previously: ''We've made our decision that Bros will never disband again. We're still on an incredible journey with our community of fans. We are brothers for life.''

Meanwhile, Matt admitted it was tough to make the film because it meant giving up his privacy.

The 'When Will I Be Famous?' hitmaker said: ''We value our privacy most of all, which is why we've never milked our celebrity status for reality TV - so it was a fearful decision. This film nearly broke me. I didn't want to finish it at one point. I just wanted to go home. I had my life and I love singing but it was starting to get too painful and our relationship was in real jeopardy.''

Bros released three studio albums, 'Push', 'The Time' and 'Changing Faces' between 1988 and 1991.