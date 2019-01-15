Share:

HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch said education is fundamental rights of the children and there is the need that all stakeholders should pool their share in bringing improvement in the literacy rate as social development, progress and prosperity of any country and society depends on education.

The Commissioner expressed these remarks while presiding over the meeting of regional reform oversight committee here at his office on Monday which attended among others by the Director Schools Syed Rasool Bux Shah, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Aijaz Ali Shah, Additional Commissioner-I Syed Sajjad Haider Shah as well as Deputy Commissioners and District Education Officers of all districts of Hyderabad division.

The Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure personal visits to the government schools of their respective districts and review the available facilities, standard of education and enrolment of students.

He called upon the government employees to enroll their children in the government schools.

The Commissioner asked the officers of education department to improve the standard of education in the government schools as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

The Director Schools Syed Rasool Bux Shah briefed the meeting about the performance of his department as well the enrollment of students in the government schools. He however, underlined the need of bringing more improvement in respect of the enrollment of students and informed that the education department has organized seminars and workshops in this direction.