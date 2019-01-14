Share:

SIALKOT-The police claimed to have recovered as many as 21kg of fine quality hashish (worth millions of rupees) from the den of local drug trafficker Muhammad Yousaf alias Yusi in village Othiyaan-Daska. The police also arrested the accused during a raid conducted here on Monday.

According to local senior police officials, the Bambaanwala Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registration of a case against him. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Kotwali Police have arrested 17 gamblers (including a Daska-based councillor) while gambling in a local factory situated in the Sialkot city's congested Muhammadpura locality.

Senior police officials informed that the police also recovered Rs1.5 million stake money from the spot.

The police have sent the accused identified as Muhammad Boota, Abdul Ghafur, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Sadique, Manzar Saleem, Zaheer, Azizur Rehman , Qasim Ali, Rafiq Ahmed, Khalid Sindhu, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz ,Abdul Baseer, Zaheer Akram and Gulfam Qasim (Councilor Municipal Committee Daska) behind the bars after registration of a case against them.

According to the senior police officials, further investigation is underway in this regard.