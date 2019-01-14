Share:

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan (almost 43 percent of the country). Unfortunately, the state of education is worsening because of callous attitude of provincial government towards schools that are non-functional and without infrastructure and teachers. According to media reports, 70 percent children of Balochistan are out of school and forced to do work.

It is a very alarming situation that most of the children of Balochistan are out of school. I request the government of Balochistan to look in this matter and provide every student his basic right of education.

AQIB DAD,

Balochistan, December 6.