Share:

At least eight labourers were killed in massive land sliding at Karakoram Highway in Dasu area of Upper Kohistan District on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to SHO Dasu Nasir-ud-Din Babar, the land slide buried the van that was carrying eight labourers. The bodies of the dead labourers were retrieved from the debris by using heavy machinery.

SHO Dasu further informed that the land sliding triggered due to ongoing expansion work at the Karakoram Highway .