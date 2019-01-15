Share:

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, while speaking with the journalists, has said that the Punjab Assembly has issued production orders for MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique – currently in NAB custody – so that he could come to attend the assembly sessions.

Elahi said that this was a historical step as, prior to this, the power of production orders were with the National Assembly, KP, Sindh as well as with the Balochistan Assembly; whereas in the Punjab Assembly over the amendment bill for the production orders, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and all MPAs were duly consulted.

The Speaker said that the opposition is part of this House, I value their views and credit for production goes both to the government and the opposition.

He said further that as a Speaker it is my responsibility for which I will continue making efforts with heart and soul. He said that we have laid the foundation, if the foundation is strong than the building will also be strong.