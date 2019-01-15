Share:

Former ambassador of the United States to Pakistan Cameron Munter called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at the PM’s Office here on Tuesday.

Speaking during the meeting with ex-US envoy, PM Imran Khan reiterated the importance of a strong Pakistan-US relationship based on mutual interest and trust.

He said that the incumbent government in Pakistan is committed to improve the living standard of its people through socioeconomic development and equitable distribution of resources.

Premier Imran Khan further stated that regional security environment was necessary to realize the economic agenda of his government. Speaking on the occasion, Cameron Munter said that he continues to advocate for a strong relationship between Pakistan and the US.

Pakistan is an important country of the region and critical to US national security objectives, he maintained. Imran Khan said that Pakistan desires stability in Afghanistan which was vital for regional peace and viable option to end this conflict also.