Share:

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has got vacated seven shops of an expatriate Pakistani, worth Rs 25 million from illegal occupants. Vice Chairperson OPC Waseem Akhtar said that one Ishtiaq Hussain, currently settled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, had filed a complaint that some people forcibly occupied his seven shops, situated at Tatlay Aali, Tehsil Nowshera Virkan, district Gujranwala. The complaint was referred to the district administration Gujranwala, which got vacated the said shops and handed them to the owner.