KARACHI - Fazil Maniya stunned national champions to grab his first ever 5th PTBF National Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 masters singles title here at Arena Bowling Club on Monday.

Provincial Minister of IT, Environment and Costal Development Taimoor Talpur graced the occasion as chief guest while Khawaja Group of Companies Executive Director Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, who is also CEO Virtual Axis and tournament director, SMF Managing Director Khawaja Fawad, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman and others were also present on the occasion.

In 24-game each competition, Karachi bowlers prevailed and stole the show. Slaeem Baig, who topped round of 16, managed to sneak a place in the quarterfinals, so as Ijaz, while rest of the six available places were grabbed by Fazil Maniya, Sajjad, Ali Suria, Shabbir Lashkarwala, Usman Ghani and Farhan Riaz.

Each player was allotted three games in the last eight. Karachi bowlers were enjoying overwhelming local support. Islamabad had only Saleem Baig and Ijaz to carry the title hopes, as both former national champions M Hussian Chata and Saqib Shazad failed to secure place in the last eight. Fazil Maniya was hitting the strikes almost on every throw while Ijaz, Shabbir, Saleem, Farhan and Usman Ghani were unable to even hit a single strike.

Soon Fazil was way ahead of his closest rivals and successfully won his first major title in almost a decade. He made history by scoring a massive 629 pins with an average of 209.67. Sajjad, another unknown and upcoming bowler, secured second spot with total of 569 pins at an average of 189.67. Ali Suria, another former national champion, had to settled for third place with total of 560 pins at an average of 186.67.

Shabbir Lashkarwala, another former champion, finished fourth with total of 543 pins at an average of 181, Ijaz Ur Rehman fifth with total of 498 pins at an average of 166, Farhan Riaz sixth with total of 480 pins at an average of 160, Usman Ghani seventh with total of 465 pins with an average of 155 and Saleem Baig eighth with total of 461 pins at an average of 153.67.

Shabbir Lashkarwala, Usman Ghani and Haroon clinched the trios title by scoring 1,217 pins in two games with an average of 202.83. Aleem Agha, Ali Saldera and Robert remained runners-up with total of 1113 pins at an average of 185.50 while Islamabad trio of Ijaz Ur Rehman, Saqib and Chatha finished third with total score of 1,011 pins at an average of 168.50 pins and Daniyal Shah, Danish Bakhsi and Mushtaq Bahi earned fourth position with total of 1,007 pins at an average of 167.83.

The media singles title was grabbed by Maqsood Ahmed with total of 120 pins in one game while Mohsin Raza was second with total 104 pins, Zubair Nazir third with total 101 pins, Zahid Ghaffar fourth with total 97 pins, Arshad fifth with total 96 pins, Hamid-ur-Rehman sixth total 94 pins, Nadeem seventh with total 86 pins and Ahmed eighth with total 85 pins.

Fazil Maniya was awarded Rs 50,000 cash and masters singles trophy while Sajjad was awarded Rs 30,000 cash and runners-up trophy and Ali Suria Rs 15000 cash and trophy. Shabbir Lashkarwala was handed Rs 10,000 cash and trophy while Rs 5,000 each were given to top 16.

The trios champions awarded trophies and Rs 15,000, runners-up Rs 12,000 and trophies, third place winners Rs 9000 each and trophies, fourth position holders Rs 6000 each.

The media category champion was handed over Rs 8000 and trophy, runners-up Rs 5000 and trophy and third place Rs 4000 and trophy, while Rs 28,000 were given to other position holders. Total 54 trophies, Rs 400,000, prize money, shields, certificates and other valuable prizes and a 125 motorcycle were also awarded to different position holders.