ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in the second phase, has reshuffled 17 officers on Monday.

Earlier, the government had reshuffled 95 senior officers of the FBR on January 2 after facing massive shortfall of Rs170 billion in tax collection during six months (July to December) of the ongoing financial year. This is consecutive second month when the government is changing officials of FBR as it had already reshuffled its senior officers last month (December). Last month, the government had removed top five members of the FBR.

In a recent move, the government transferred and posted 17 officers of BS-17 to BS19 with immediate effect. According to the notification, Amir Abbas Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19) is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Regional Tax Office, Lahore from Additional Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) Lahore. Meanwhile, Pervez Ahmad Shar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19) is transferred and posted as Additional Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) Hyderabad from the post of Additional Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Hyderabad.

Furthermore, Abdul Rehman Khilji (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19) is transferred and posted as Additional Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) Karachi from Additional Commissioner, Corporate Regional Tax Office Karachi.

Naveed Ahmad (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19) is transferred and posted as Additional Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue), Lahore from Additional Commissioner, Corporate Regional Tax Office Lahore. Rabia Yaseer Durrani (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19) is transferred and posted as Additional Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) Islamabad from Secretary, (Inland Revenue Policy) Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad.

Similarly, other officers of BS-19, BS-18 and BS-17 were also transferred and posted. The government had made the transfers after facing shortfall in tax collection. The FBR provisionally collected net revenue of over and above Rs 1,779 billion during first half (July-December) 2018-19 against target of Rs 1,949 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 170 billion. The FBR provisionally collected Rs 1779 billion during first half (July-December) 2018-19 against Rs 1722 billion in same period of 2017-18, showing an increase of Rs 7 billion. The FBR could not achieve the tax collection target despite the fact that PTI led government had introduced mini budget in mid September.