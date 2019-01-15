Share:

The National Assembly resumed its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad with Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in the chair.

Federal Minister for Aviation Division Muhammad Mian Soomro said the flights from Peshawar to Kuala Lumpur will be resumed from March this year or earlier depending on the availability of planes.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in National Assembly, he said the flights were stopped due to load factor. He said the Pakistani community in Malaysia had raised the issue during the visit of Prime Minister to the South East Asian country.

Muhammad Mian Soomro said there is a shortage of planes due to which this decision was taken. The Calling Attention Notice was moved by Sher Akbar Khan and others.

A bill further to amend the Islamabad High Court Act, 2010 was introduced in the House. The Speaker referred the bill to committee concerned.

MNA Aliya Kamran moved the bill. The House has been adjourned to meet again tomorrow at 11 am.