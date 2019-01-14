Share:

HAFIZABAD-An alleged dacoit was injured while his four accomplices were arrested after an armed encounter with Vanike Tarar police Monday evening. According to a police source, accused Aftab Hussain, Altaf Hussain and two other accused had allegedly lifted away fish worth Rs2 million from the fish farm of Umar Hayat in Kharak village Sunday night at gunpoint. The police had registered a case and raided the hideouts of the accused but they opened fire on the police. In retaliation, the police also opened firing and one of the accused was injured in crossfire while the police van was damaged badly due to the firing. The police arrested Aftab Hussain, Altaf Hussain and three others and seized a large quantity of firearms from their possession. The injured were shifted to the Trauma Centre Hafizabad. Further investigation was in progress.

Married woman 'raped'

A married woman was allegedly raped in Kaleke village. According to a police source, the accused identified as Shahzaib allegedly raped the woman at her house. He managed to escape from the scene when her brother reached the house.

The police registered a case against the accused and were investigating.