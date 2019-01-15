Share:

ISLAMABAD : The two state companies, SNGPL and SSGCL, are working to reinforce existing gas transmission network in their respective areas by laying around 12,898 kilometer additional transmission and distribution pipelines to give 1,121,295 gas connections to new domestic, commercial and industrial consumers during the current fiscal year. “Under the Annual Plan 2018-19, the SNGPL and SSGCL will lay 11,420 km and 1,478 km transmission and distribution pipelines respectively,” according to the official data. During the last fiscal year, official sources told APP that the SNGPL and SSGCL had provided around 650,339 new connections and laid 14,168 km transmission and distribution pipelines in their network. While, the country overall produced 4,170 mmcfd of gas against the demand of 5,495 mmcfd. They said Pakistan had an extensive gas network of over 12,829 km transmission, 132,065 km distribution and 34,631 services pipelines to cater the requirement of more than 8.9 million consumers across the country, adding that around 48 percent energy-mix needs of the country were being met through natural gas.