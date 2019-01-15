Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has proposed to provide 57 more ambulances to four federal government hospitals to meet requirements and facilitate patients’ movement, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani said here on Monday. In a written reply to the question of Shams-un-Nisa during question hour in the National Assembly, he said the PC-1 for purchase of a new squad of 20 ambulances for Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) would be submitted soon. Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) has sought permission for allocation of funds for purchase of 33 ambulances to meet the current requirements of the hospital; he said adding that National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) desperately needed at least two ambulances.

He said Federal General Hospital (FGH) has sought permission for purchase of two ambulances. Giving details of existing ambulances, he said 16 ambulances were provided to PIMS from 1986 to 2008, including donated ambulances.

No ambulance has been provided after 2008 till date. As many as 8 ambulances were available for Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC). Hospital is facing difficulties due to shortage of ambulances. In last few years’ 16 vehicles (11 ambulances plus 05 operational duty vehicles).

No purchase has been made due to non-allocation of funds and continuous ban imposed on purchase of vehicles for the last five years. National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine is a 160 bedded, tertiary care hospital in Islamabad exclusively meant to provide medical treatment and rehabilitative services to the disabled patients. There is only one ambulance in NIRM which was purchased in 2007. At president two ambulances are in operation in Federal General Hospital.