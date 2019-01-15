Share:

KASUR-Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran and Pakistan Kissan Ittehad took out a protest rally against hike in potato price.

The rally started from Kamal Chishti Morr; the participants reached Deputy Commissioner’s office and staged a sit-in there. A large number of farmers participated in the rally.

In his speech, Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran President Haji Sanaullah and General Secretary Advocate Shehbaz Khan said that farmers’ economic murder must be stopped. They said that hike in the prices of potato had added to the grievances of the farming community, adding that it had badly affected their domestic expenditures.

The protesting farmers threw potatoes on the road; and demanded that the government provide them subsidy on the sale of potatoes and also provide them loans on soft conditions so that they could cultivate crop. They also demanded that the government itself buy potato from them. They stated: “The government should devise an effective policy for a solution to farmers’ problems if it is sincere to boost agriculture sector of the country.” They also demanded subsidy in electricity bills, and warning that they would resort to take to roads if their demands were not met.

Man electrocuted

A man died after receiving a severe electric shock in Kacha Pakka here. Police said that Mukhtar, a resident of Kacha Pakka, was repairing an LCD when he received a severe electric shock and died instantly. Khuddian police were doing investigation.

Citizens robbed of cash, valuables

Armed men robbed citizens of valuables. In a suburb of Kasur, dacoits snatched a milk-laden vehicle. The milk, loaded on the vehicle, worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. The incident occurred in Bhonke, Pattoki. In Mariyan near Ellahbad, dacoits snatched a car and two mobile phones from a person and ran away. Local police were doing investigation.

Man found dead

The dead body of a man, unidentified so far, was found in a suburb of Kasur in the jurisdiction of Chunian police here the other day.

According to the police, a severe head injury could be the reason of his death; however, the police were investigating whether he was murdered or committed suicide. The police shifted the dead body to hospital for post-mortem, and they have started search for the family of the deceased.