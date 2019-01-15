Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad District Administration (ICT) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) had handed over 85-kanal land to Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) so far in last week after removing encroachments from the land. ICT in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched operation against illegal encroachments/constructions made on the land allocated to Quaid-i-Azam University land. Talking to APP, CDA official said that operation was being carried out against the elements who have been occupying land allocated to the university illegally. These elements/influential encroachers remain a hindrance in eliminating encroachments from the university land. However, in accordance with the policy of the present Government, operations against all encroachments, illegal constructions and illegitimate occupations are being carried out without any discrimination, he added. He said that ICT administration along with staff of the university has started the demarcation of university’s land and operation will continue till the complete possession.