Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad for ending the MSc Chemistry programme. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of a petition filed by Warda Hanif through her counsel Qazi Khalil-ur-Rehman Advocate against the decision of QAU management on above-mentioned matter.

In her petition, she requ ested the court to issue directions to the respondents to offer the subject of Chemistry in MSc at Quaid-e-Azam University in line with the directives of its regulator.

The petitioner adopted in her petition that 32 PhD professors were serving in MSc chemistry department of the QAU while the second year of the programme was also continuing in the current year. She told the court that the QAU management had decided to end up the admissions in the above master programme without any public intimation while MSc Chemistry programme is still present on its website.

The petitioner added that thousands of students would suffer due to the decision of the University. Therefore, she prayed to the court to direct the University for restoring the MSc Chemistry programme at QAU.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench directed the VC of QAU to submit his reply this connection and deferred hearing of the case for an indefinite period.