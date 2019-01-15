Share:

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday termed Prime Minister's allegation that opposition was seeking an NRO as totally baseless.

He said this while talking to the media outside the Parliament house today.

On a question that opposition was staging a walk out from NA in order to get an NRO, he said, "Imran Khan's allegation is so baseless that it doesn't merit an answer".

"Media would be informed about the matters the opposition is taken into confidence," he further added.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also reacted over the Tweet said that the government cannot give anything including NRO.