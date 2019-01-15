Share:

BEIRUT - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday that Lebanon’s stability depends on the U.S. support for a fair peace process in the Middle East which will ensure stability on Lebanon’s southern borders.

Aoun said he hopes that efforts to define borders with Israel would resume soon, according to the Lebanon Presidency’s website.

Lebanon’s borders with Israel are defined along a Blue Line created by the United Nations in 2000 for the purposes of determining whether Israel had fully withdrawn from Lebanon.

Aoun’s remarks came during his meeting with visiting U.S. Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.

Aoun assured Hale that Lebanon is in the process of enacting financial and economic reforms by enhancing productive sectors and activating anti-corruption campaign.